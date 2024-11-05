Christmas in Halifax: Festive events and Christmas Markets taking place in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

Christmas is just around the corner and this month will see the start of festive events in Calderdale.

From markets to parades, here are some of the Christmas events taking place in the borough this year.

Piece Hall Christmas Markets

The Piece Hall will be holding a Christmas Market in the run up to Christmas. Each week end, over 50 stalls will showcase a curated selection of independent food and drink producers alongside skilled artisan makers offering unique goods.

Last year's Halifax Christmas Parade

The Christmas Market will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 8pm, and on Sundays from 10am until 4pm, on the following weekends: November 15 to 17, November 22 to 24, November 29 to December 1, December 6 to 8, December 13 to 15 and December 20 to 22

Shibden Hall Winter Craft Fair

Shibden Hall will be filled with stalls selling a range of local produce, including artisan crafts, in time for Christmas shopping. There will also be a number of stalls in the courtyard offering festive treats and refreshments.

The event will take place on November 16 and 17 from 10am to 4pm.

Last year's Brighouse Christmas Market. From the left, Emma Gregory, Father Christmas, Laura Kurowski and Lesley Cropper, from Wilkinson Woodward Bearders, raising money for Focus4Hope.

Light Up The Valley

Two events will be taking place for Light Up The Valley. The first on November 24 will take place at Mytholmroyd Community Centre from 12pm to 7pm.

There will be a 50 stall Christmas market, Christmas lights switch on , Santa’s Grotto, live entertainment and children’s rides. On November 28 St George’s Square and Town Hall in Hebden Bridge will be full of festive cheer between 3pm and 8pm.

There will be a Christmas lights switch on, live entertainment, Santas’s Grotto and more.

Last year's Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival.

Brighouse Christmas Market

This annual event is set to return on November 30 and December 1. There will be stalls, Santa Blake will also be visiting and setting his grotto up in Overgate and special guests will help build up for the Christmas tree switch on.

Halifax Christmas Parade

The starlight parade will take place on November 30 in Halifax town centre from 4pm. Alongside the parade there will be entertainment throughout the day.

Christmas Tree Festival at Halifax Minster

Halifax Minster will be filled with the wonderful sight and scent of over 30 Christmas trees from December 2 to 5. The trees have been sponsored and decorated by different families and organisations from across the town.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm on Friday, Saturday and Monday and 12pm to 4pm on Sunday.