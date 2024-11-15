This Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see the final of six weekends of bustling Christmas markets at Halifax’s Piece Hall.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic landmark is a lovely place to visit at any time of the year but at Christmas, it’s a real winter wonderland.

From the twinkling fairy lights draped across the courtyard to the vintage carousel and huge, star-topped tree, the historic former cloth hall looks every inch a typical Christmas card scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, there is no Spiegeltent this year – with its star-studded line-up – but there have been the markets, bringing more than 50 stalls to the outdoor venue every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from some incredible and talented independent traders.

There are more than 50 stalls at every market

And when I popped down there, there were plenty of gift ideas to tick some names off my Christmas shopping list.

I found a stall selling some gorgeous wool blankets that will be perfect for keeping an elderly relative warm, a metal water bottle hopefully considered cool enough for my teenage niece to take into school, a beautiful-smelling candle for my bestie and a quirky print for another friend who has just moved house.

And for my hubby, who is extremely particular about the kind of cup he drinks his hot drinks from, there were some stunning hand-thrown mugs that will be perfect for his morning coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also spotted plenty to add to my own Christmas wish list, including some fabulous leather bags.

Six weeks of Christmas markets started at The Piece Hall today

All around, there were people wrapped up in hats and scarves ,enjoying the tasty food offerings – pizzas, paella, German sausages and Yorkshire pudding wraps – as well as warming mulled wines and hot chocolates.

Between the whirling Victorian carousel, vintage carousel and festive singing echoing from the bandstand, the only thing missing from the festive experience was some snow – something that might well accompany next weekend’s markets, judging by the weather forecast!

The Piece Hall Christmas markets are open from 10am until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10am until 4pm on Sundays.