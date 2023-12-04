News you can trust since 1853
Jack Tomlinson, 10 with dad Rich Tomlinson.Jack Tomlinson, 10 with dad Rich Tomlinson.
Christmas in Halifax: Minster is transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Tree Festival

Halifax Minster has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Tree Festival.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT

More than 30 real trees fill the historic space and have been sponsored and decorated by different families, organisations and businesses across Halifax and Calderdale for the enjoyment of all visitors.

The festival began on Friday, December 1 and runs until today (Monday).

Vicar of Halifax Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “The Christmas Tree Festival at Halifax Minster is now firmly fixed in the town’s calendar and goes each year from strength-to-strength.

“Our annual festival has become synonymous with bringing Christmas cheer to the minster and its surroundings and really showcases the beauty of our historic building and this very special time of year."

Sam Tomlinson, six.

1. Halifax Minster Christmas Tree festival

From the left, Beverley Moylan, Marie Zinis and Ryan Zinis, 11.

2. Halifax Minster Christmas Tree festival

Ava Whiteley, two, with dad Richard Whiteley and mum Jessica Whiteley.

3. Halifax Minster Christmas Tree festival

The Minster was sparkling with Christmas spirit during the festival

4. Halifax Minster Christmas Tree festival

