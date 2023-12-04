Christmas in Halifax: Minster is transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Tree Festival

Halifax Minster has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland for the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

More than 30 real trees fill the historic space and have been sponsored and decorated by different families, organisations and businesses across Halifax and Calderdale for the enjoyment of all visitors.

The festival began on Friday, December 1 and runs until today (Monday).

Vicar of Halifax Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “The Christmas Tree Festival at Halifax Minster is now firmly fixed in the town’s calendar and goes each year from strength-to-strength.

“Our annual festival has become synonymous with bringing Christmas cheer to the minster and its surroundings and really showcases the beauty of our historic building and this very special time of year."

