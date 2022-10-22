Christmas in Halifax: New dance party joins Martin Kemp and ice skating in Piece Hall's festive line-up
An extra show has been added to The Piece Hall’s Christmas events – and it is one sure to raise the roof of the circus-style Spiegeltent.
Show Me Love promises guests a “dance party like no other”, featuring the very best House classics brought to you by a world-class live band and three stellar vocalists.
This night of pure dance music nostalgia featuring massive club tunes, like Love Sensation, Lola’s Theme and Put ‘Em High is guaranteed to get those hands in the air and feet on the dancefloor.
It takes place on Tuesday, December 6 and tickets are on sale now via The Piece Hall’s website.
Most Popular
As reported by the Courier, the historic venue has a host of events planned for this Christmas, including the return of an ice rink in its courtyard.
The impressive line-up also includes a DJ set from Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, DJ Spooney and West End star and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Ben Hart.