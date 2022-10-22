Show Me Love promises guests a “dance party like no other”, featuring the very best House classics brought to you by a world-class live band and three stellar vocalists.

This night of pure dance music nostalgia featuring massive club tunes, like Love Sensation, Lola’s Theme and Put ‘Em High is guaranteed to get those hands in the air and feet on the dancefloor.

It takes place on Tuesday, December 6 and tickets are on sale now via The Piece Hall’s website.

There is a host of festive fun planned at The Piece Hall this Christmas

As reported by the Courier, the historic venue has a host of events planned for this Christmas, including the return of an ice rink in its courtyard.