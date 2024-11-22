Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Festive spirit will be in full flow in Halifax town centre next weekend when the Starlight Parade returns.

Last year’s event saw thousands of people flock to the town to enjoy the awesome spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns, a troupe of dancing elves and stomping music parading through the town centre’s streets.

This year organisers say the parade will follow a new route – yet to be announced – and that visitors will “experience the magic of the parade like never before”.

The parade is a collaboration between Halifax BID, Culturedale, and Handmade Productions, and will take place on Saturday, November 30.

There will festive entertainment, performances and entertainment in the town centre, and the parade will start at 4pm and finish at 5pm.

In The Woolshops, this will include a festive singer, dancer, juggler and magician between 11am and 3pm.

And The Piece Hall will be hosting the third of its six weekends of Christmas markets.

Natalie Shaw, project manager at Halifax BID, said: "By commissioning this event, we hope to spread the magic of Christmas and bring festive cheer to the town.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for families and visitors to come together and enjoy the spirit of the season.”

Workshops have been taking place in the run up to the event for people to create lanterns which they can then carry during the parade.

The creative sessions are free and take place at Halifax Borough Market at 10am and 2pm on Saturday, November 16 and Saturday, November 23.