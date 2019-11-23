Christmas lights switch on illuminate Halifax Town Centre

Halifax has well and truly welcomed the start of the festive season with the annual Christmas Light Switch On.

The town's Christmas Light Switch On took place earlier today at 4:30. In order to accommodate larger crowds, the event was hosted on George Square.

In addition to the main event, activities and entertainment such as lantern making workshops and live music added to the day's festive celebrations.



Crowds also got the opportunity to get the first glimpse of the new chocolate themed lights partly funded by Halifax confectioner Quality Street. The local company also donated 500kg of chocolate for prizes and giveaways.



The family friendly event was free to attend and was hosted by Pulse Radio’s Danny and Rosie.

Fresh from the official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party in Montreaux, Queen tribute act Bulsara and his Queenies, performed on the main stage. Halifax singer Callum Butterworth, who appeared on the BBC’s ‘The Voice’ completed the line up.

Attendee Vicky Ellis, from Halifax, said: "It was a lovely event that was really good fun for the kids. There was plenty going on and it's great to have something for families to do that's free."



The Christmas Light Switch On was coordinated and partly funded by non-profit organisation Halifax BID.

BID manager, Chloe McNeill, said: “Our Switch-on signals the real start of Christmas, and we’ve never been more excited about it. This year we’ve got a great new venue and some truly amazing acts, plus those gorgeous Quality Street lights to show off and a top-secret showstopper we’re not even allowed to talk about.

"All of these things will help make this year’s event awesome in every sense, which is great for Halifax as a town, as well as for all the families and friends who come along to join the fun.”