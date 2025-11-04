Christmas markets 2025: Christmas arrives at Halifax's Piece Hall as historic venue gets ready for six weekends of Christmas markets
A big wheel and traditional carousel have arrived in the historic venue courtyard today, ready for the start of the festive season.
As well as the rides, there will be six weekends of Christmas markets at The Piece Hall, beginning on Friday, November 14 and running until Sunday, December 21.
They will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.
Last year’s markets brought more than 50 stalls to the outdoor venue and a host of talented independent traders.