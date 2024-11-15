Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax’s Piece Hall is a lovely place to visit at any time of the year but at Christmas, it’s a real winter wonderland.

From the twinkling fairy lights draped across the courtyard to the vintage carousel and huge, star-topped tree, the historic former cloth hall looks every inch a typical Christmas card scene.

Sadly, there is no Spiegeltent this year, with its star-studded line-up, but there are a staggering six weekends of Christmas markets – the most ever held by The Piece Hall.

As of today until December 22, there will be more than 50 stalls in the outdoor venue every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all from some incredible and talented independent traders.

Six weeks of Christmas markets started at The Piece Hall today

And when I popped down there today, there were plenty of gift ideas to tick some names off my Christmas shopping list.

I found a stall selling some gorgeous wool blankets that will be perfect for keeping an elderly relative warm, a metal water bottle hopefully considered cool enough for my teenage niece to take into school, a beautiful-smelling candle for my bestie and a quirky print for another friend who has just moved house.

And for my hubby, who is extremely particular about the kind of cup he drinks his hot drinks from, there were some stunning hand-thrown mugs that will be perfect for his morning coffee.

I also spotted plenty to add to my own Christmas wish list, including some fabulous leather bags.

The Piece Hall Christmas markets run for the next six weeks

All around, there were people wrapped up in hats and scarves ,enjoying the tasty food offerings – pizzas, paella, German sausages and Yorkshire pudding wraps – as well as warming mulled wines and hot chocolates.

Between the whirling Victorian carousel, vintage carousel and festive singing echoing from the bandstand, the only thing missing from the festive experience was some snow – something that might well accompany next weekend’s markets, judging by the weather forecast!

The Piece Hall Christmas markets are open from 10am until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10am until 4pm on Sundays.

There are more than 50 stalls at every market

They will run on the following weekends:

Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17

Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24

Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1

The markets are a great place to tick off some of your Christmas shopping list

Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8

Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15

Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22