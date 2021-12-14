Cinderella is coming to town

left to right is Anna Tiffany (Prince Charming), Billie Jo Wood (Cinderella) and Rhys Booth (Buttons)

The show will tell the story of Cinderella (Billie-Jo Wood) with her appalling Ugly Sisters Lysteria and Hysteria (Ian Slim and Robin Hargreave) and the cruel mother, the Baroness (Carole J Greenwood).

You can cheer the goodies: Cinderella’s friend Buttons (Rhys Booth), the Charming Prince (Anna Tiffany), Dandini (Abigail Wood) and Royal Chamberlain (Peter Skelton). The story wouldn’t be complete without Fairy Godmother (Kyra Marie) to see that Cinderella gets her heart’s desire.

Director Jeanette Kendal said: “We have also introduced a special £25 family ticket allowing two adults and up to three children to get back into enjoying theatre-going and the wonderful world of pantomime.”

The show will run until Sunday, December 19 with performances at 7.30pm with a Saturday and Sunday matinee at 2.30pm.