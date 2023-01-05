Cinderella was a hit with audiences as StoryMagic Theatre performed in Hebden Bridge

All six performances were sold out and the Little Theatre was buzzing with excited families, some of whom were enjoying their first every pantomime. They were treated to a traditional pantomime which included a different, but equally happy ending, for Cinderella

The professional cast were joined by local children who are all students at StoryMagic Theatre School, based in Todmorden.

During the run the students ran a raffle which raised £120 for the StoryMagic Theatre School Access Fund. The Access Fund provides free places at Theatre School for students who would otherwise not be able to pay for classes.

Anusia Battersby as The Queen, Rhiannon Canoville-Ord as Cinderella, The Mayor and her consort, Ross McCormack as The King

For more information on how to join StoryMagic Theatre School and use access fund if needed please call Katrina on 07973444875.

Next Years Pantomime will be Dick Whittington and tickets will be available to book from September 23.