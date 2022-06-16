Housed inside its huge big top, Circus Vegas merge’s all the elements of circus with the glitz and glamour of Vegas.

There will be a number of jaw dropping acts including high wire walkers, a hula hoop queen, quick-change artistes, Wheel of Death performers, aerialists and more.

Circus Vegas is coming to Halifax. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

The show will be presented by an American Ringmaster and Superstar Mexican Clown Eddy.

The show is coming to Savile Park, Halifax from Wednesday, July 27 to Sunday, July 31.

For more information visit www.circusvegasuk.com