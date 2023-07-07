Classic films return to the big screen at Halifax Vue to mark 100 years of Warner Bros

Heading back to the big screen this July is a trilogy of recent animated blockbusters from LEGO, starting with The LEGO Movie screening on July 21.

The trilogy continues with The LEGO Movie: The Second Part, which heads to Vue on July, 28 followed by the superhero spin-off starring a miniature version of DC’s caped crusader in The LEGO Batman Movie, arriving on August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perfect for the summer holidays, families can enjoy the iconic sci-fi adventure The Iron Giant on August 11, which sees a young boy befriend a friendly giant robot. Also heading back to the screen is the cartoony crossover Space Jam on August 18.

The Iron Giant

Most Popular

Other classics that are set to return to hit the big screen at Vue to mark the Warner Bros’ anniversary includes the revolutionary sci-fi action hit The Matrix on July 28 and the iconic Bruce Lee led martial arts film Enter The Dragon, flying into Vue on August 11.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “This year celebrates one of Hollywood’s biggest film studios and their legacy of legendary films, and we’re thrilled to be showcasing a host of classics throughout the year for families and film fans to enjoy.

“Perfect for some family fun over the summer school holidays, catch animated adventures and cinema classics all from the comfort of your local Vue.”