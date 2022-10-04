This growing company will also be accompanied by a live orchestra comprising of over 30 musicians.

Swan Lake: a timeless ballet with exquisite dancing will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Wednesday 19 October. Swan Lake is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman, he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

From the opulent splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where majestic swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. Swan Lake captures, like no other ballet, the full range of human emotions – from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy. A wonderful evening out, the memories of which you will cherish long after the final curtain falls.

Classical Ballet and Opera House present Swan Lake and The Nutcracker at the Victoria Theatre Halifax this Autumn

The Nutcracker is the most famous ballet in the world and is coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Monday 31 October. Snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic, and love are just some of the elements that will be brought together. A highly accessible ballet, full of familiar music such as the Waltz of the Flowers and the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

This ballet continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of all generations across the world. It is a truly captivating piece of theatre, a wonderful introduction to ballet whilst retaining its appeal for anyone who is familiar with it.