News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Comedian Jack Whitehall shares his excitement to perform at Victoria Theatre Halifax in video message

Jack Whitehall is bringing his highly anticipated new live show Settle Down to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Friday, August 18.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Following three sell out arena tours, Jack is back on the road delighting audiences.

Jack said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.

"It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully.

Most Popular

    "I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”

    For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

    Read More
    Read more: These 41 photos will take you right back to a night out in Halifax in...
    Jack Whitehall. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesJack Whitehall. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
    Jack Whitehall. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
    Related topics:Jack Whitehall