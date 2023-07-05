Comedian Jack Whitehall shares his excitement to perform at Victoria Theatre Halifax in video message
Jack Whitehall is bringing his highly anticipated new live show Settle Down to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Friday, August 18.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Following three sell out arena tours, Jack is back on the road delighting audiences.
Jack said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.
"It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully.
"I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”
For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk