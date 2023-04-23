News you can trust since 1853
Community: Brighouse Art Circle members enjoy watercolour demonstration

Brighouse Art Circle members held an interesting demonstration by artist Phil Biggs in traditional watercolour techniques.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday 27 April at 7.30pm there will be the Annual General Meeting combined with a discussion about the next seasons programme.

On the following Thursday, 4 May there will be the monthly life model session.

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse at 7.30pm.

Phil BiggsPhil Biggs
    For more information on the group visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call Duncan on 07866 606439.

