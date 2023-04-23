Community: Brighouse Art Circle members enjoy watercolour demonstration
Brighouse Art Circle members held an interesting demonstration by artist Phil Biggs in traditional watercolour techniques.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
On Thursday 27 April at 7.30pm there will be the Annual General Meeting combined with a discussion about the next seasons programme.
On the following Thursday, 4 May there will be the monthly life model session.
For more information on the group visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call Duncan on 07866 606439.