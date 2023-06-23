Community invited to audition for this years St John's Rastrick pantomime Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs
Auditions for the St John's (Rastrick) Pantomime Society December pantomime will take place at St John's Community Hall, St John Street, Rastrick, at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 5.
A spokesperson from the society said: “You don't need to bring anything with you apart from your enthusiasm to be part of "The Best Amateur Pantomime in Calderdale". The only other requirement is that you should be a minimum of secondary school age in December and this pantomime will have a mixture of adults and young people so all are welcome.”
Anyone wishing to be considered for a part, but are unable to attend should let the Producer, Graham Readshaw, know of your interest on 07949 082402 or [email protected]
