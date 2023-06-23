News you can trust since 1853
Community invited to audition for this years St John's Rastrick pantomime Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs

A pantomime society in Rastrick is inviting anyone wishing to be involved in its production of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs to audition next month.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Auditions for the St John's (Rastrick) Pantomime Society December pantomime will take place at St John's Community Hall, St John Street, Rastrick, at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 5.

A spokesperson from the society said: “You don't need to bring anything with you apart from your enthusiasm to be part of "The Best Amateur Pantomime in Calderdale". The only other requirement is that you should be a minimum of secondary school age in December and this pantomime will have a mixture of adults and young people so all are welcome.”

Anyone wishing to be considered for a part, but are unable to attend should let the Producer, Graham Readshaw, know of your interest on 07949 082402 or [email protected]

St John the Divine Church, RastrickSt John the Divine Church, Rastrick
