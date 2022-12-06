Performances of Sleeping Beauty start this weekend – on Saturday, December 10 – promising a show packed full of songs, fun and plenty of laughter.

Among the cast is comic Josh Benson, who will be returning for his third year in the pantomime at the Victoria Theatre.

He said: “I have always played the comedy role and I’m always called Josh – my actual name because it’s easier!

Win a family ticket to the show

"My name lends itself to joshin’ about which is what I do best!

"I really enjoy the authenticity of being able to play myself in panto. I bring a bit of myself to the role but Joshin’ Josh gives it that panto vibe.”

Felicity Skiera is excited to be returning for her fourth Halifax panto, and will this year be appearing as baddie Carabosse.

“I love the Halifax audiences! Honestly, they’re just such great fun,” she said.

The Sleeping Beauty cast

"They wait to see you at stage door and everyone is just really up for it.

"Audiences can expect all the laughter, fun, and a lot of love as well! Laughs, booing, and a great atmosphere where they can come and have a great time at Christmas and get all the Christmassy feels that panto brings.”

Sleeping Beauty runs at the Victoria Theatre Halifax from Saturday, December 10 to Monday, January 2.

The Halifax Courier has teamed up with the theatre to give away a family ticket – for four people – to one of the performances on Wednesday, December 28.

To enter, answer the following question – who does Felicity Skiera play in this year’s pantomime?

Email your answer, along with your name, email address and telephone number, to [email protected] by 12pm on December 22.

All normal National World competition rules apply.

Sleeping Beauty is presented once again by pantomime production company Imagine Theatres, who have been producing Halifax's Christmas pantomimes at the Victoria Theatre for over a decade.

Previous panto productions presented at the Victoria Theatre Halifax by Imagine Theatres have included Jack and the Beanstalk, Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, Aladdin. Peter Pan, Dick Whittington and Cinderella.

