Council's appeal for art for new heritage and culture trail around Halifax town centre

The ‘Art ad About Trail’ will mix existing landmarks with new art installations and is part of Future High Streets Fund work being funded by the Government and delivered by Calderdale Council.

The trail is being created in partnership with local arts organisation, Everybody Arts (formerly Artworks) and will take in 21 locations around Halifax with works inspired by the town’s history but with modern techniques and influences, says the council.

Artists are being invited to submit their ideas for two of the locations on the trail - at Hatters Fold and George Square.

The trail will include landmarks like Halifax Borough Market

Hatters Fold is a well-used paved footpath in the town centre leading from Charles Street to the entrances of both the Piece Hall and The Woolshops.

The artwork being commissioned for this location is to focus on the theme of textiles and community, especially recognising the contribution of South Asian communities to the borough’s industrial textiles past and present.

In George Square, the artwork will be an environmental-themed commission and would particularly suit ambitious sculptural work.

More information about both opportunities is available at https://www.everybodyarts.org.uk/news/artist-call-out. T

he deadline for submissions for Hatters Fold is Monday, March 11 and the deadline for George Square submissions is Friday, March 22.

Each point on the trail will feature on a new map which will be created by local illustrator Talya Baldwin.

The locations will also include a plaque and QR code for visitors to find out further information.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Tourism, Towns and Voluntary Sector, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “There are some wonderful visitor attractions and beautiful historic buildings across Halifax town centre and the Art and About trail will guide visitors on a route around the town, taking in these key locations and hidden gems.”

Lauren Iredale, creative director at Everybody Arts, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Calderdale Council to deliver this exciting and ambitious project.