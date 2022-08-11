CraggFest is set to return for three days of music, food and drink

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event first started in September 2014 after the Tour de France came to town. There were a huge amount of beer in plastic bottles left over due to ordering to much and so someone suggested to have a music festival to sell the beer.

Bands were invited that would play for free raising money for Calder Valley Search and Rescue (CVSR) and Cancer Research. It was a huge success and CraggFest has been held every year, except for the last two years due to the pandemic.

CraggFest, which will take place at the Robin Hood Inn at Cragg Vale, began as a one-day event and now has three jam-packed days of fun and music.

Organisers said: “This year is wil be a three day event, we have a full play list of bands for all three days.

“We have a large stage for the band’s to play on and have hired a sound engineer with state of the art equipment.

“There will be fully stocked bar with larger, real ales, ciders and wine. All sensibly priced. This year we will have a cocktail bar as well as the gin bar.

“Also food available, homemade burgers, bratwurst style hot dog’s, Currys, chilli’s, pulled pork or lam baguette, lamb Koftas, hallomi kebabs, vegi burgers and much more, again reasonably priced.

“It’s a great family day out, all we ask is you pay a minimum of £5 per person on entry, this money will go directly to Cancer Research or CVSR. Kids under 12 go free. Please note you can not being your own food or drink on site.”