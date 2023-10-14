News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Craig Whittaker: MP's event to find out all you need to know about being retired in Calderdale - and there will be tea and biscuits

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker is organising another event to let people know all that is on offer for the retired community.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The seventh Older Persons’ Information and Advice Fair takes place in Todmorden on Friday, October 20.

It is for retiring or retired individuals, or anyone who would like to discover more about services and amenities in Calderdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fair is not exclusive to older people and anyone is welcome.

Most Popular
    Craig Whittaker MP is organising the eventCraig Whittaker MP is organising the event
    Craig Whittaker MP is organising the event

    There will be a variety of stalls including from Age UK, Macmillan, Together Housing, Infinity Later Life and West Yorkshire Police.

    Mr Whittaker said: “The last event was incredibly successful and this year we have many more stalls and organisations available.

    “It is a great opportunity for constituents to discover more about services in the area and I look forward to meeting everyone there.”

    The event is free and will be held at Todmorden Town Hall between 10am and 2pm. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided.

    Related topics:CalderdaleCalder ValleyTodmordenTeaWest Yorkshire PoliceAge UK