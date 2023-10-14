Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker is organising another event to let people know all that is on offer for the retired community.

The seventh Older Persons’ Information and Advice Fair takes place in Todmorden on Friday, October 20.

It is for retiring or retired individuals, or anyone who would like to discover more about services and amenities in Calderdale.

The fair is not exclusive to older people and anyone is welcome.

Craig Whittaker MP is organising the event

There will be a variety of stalls including from Age UK, Macmillan, Together Housing, Infinity Later Life and West Yorkshire Police.

Mr Whittaker said: “The last event was incredibly successful and this year we have many more stalls and organisations available.

“It is a great opportunity for constituents to discover more about services in the area and I look forward to meeting everyone there.”