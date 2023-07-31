Crowds enjoyed a fun-filled day at Happy Valley Pride's Big Day Out in Hebden Bridge

Crowds gathered in Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge for Happy Valley Pride’s Big Day Out at the weekend.

Headlining the event was Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There was also singers, speakers, DJ’s, a craft stall, face painting, activities for kids, a well-being and info hub, food and drink stalls and the ‘pink pooch dog parade’.

The day started with an hour-long mini-Pride, produced by LGBTQIA+ young people from Calderdale.

Happy Valley Pride artistic director, Tim Whitehead said: “The Big Day Out is always a highlight for Happy Valley Pride."

The Big Day Out was just one of the events taking place as part of Happy Valley Pride.

The event, which ran during the last week of July, featured a number of events taking place across the Upper Calder Valley including Cabarets, talks, bingo and more.

Happy Valley Pride celebrates LGBTQIA+ life in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Mytholmroyd and surrounding areas.

Rock Choir at the Happy Valley Pride Big Day Out.

Headlining the event was Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Headlining the event was Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Hailing from Camden Town in Central London, singer Christavie performed at the Big Day Out.

