CultureDale is marking Calderdale’s 50th anniversary year with a programme featuring locally-created events, festivals, exhibitions, performances and initiatives running until April 2025.

It is funded by Calderdale Council, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Arts Council England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for public services and communities, said: “As we say hello to autumn, people are in for yet another spectacular season of CultureDale events and activities.

“There’s something for everyone, in all corners of Calderdale, hosted by a real mix of organisations and showcasing the distinctive variety of our local culture.

“October is Black History Month, and we’re proud to mark this through our Year of Culture.

“Through culture, we can celebrate Calderdale’s rich diversity and heritage, and the valuable role of Black people in shaping our communities.”

Here are some of the events taking place in October.

Culture Café events from Wainstalls Community Action Group

Wainstalls Community Action Group has been hosting a dementia-friendly ‘Culture Café’ with support from CultureDale, featuring crafts, well-being, cake, coffee and chats. The feedback has been very positive, enabling people to share their experiences in a friendly atmosphere.

The café aims to bring people together and improve well-being and is supported by volunteer carers. It is open Wednesday afternoons from 1pm to 4pm.

Calderdale Food Gathering by Calderdale Food Network

Calderdale Food Network has organised the fourth annual Calderdale Food Gathering for Thursday, October 3 at Halifax Borough Market. This event will showcase the area’s vibrant food culture and let people get to know the producers, traders and organisations from across Calderdale who are working to establish a sustainable food system.

Food and drink pop-ups, a local produce market and other local initiatives will be part of this event in the historic surroundings of the market’s Albany Arcade.

Champion Jack Dupree by History in Action

This project is a community-focused exploration of the working-class history of Ovenden. The story of Champion Jack Dupree is used to engage the local community and capture the history of those who welcomed him, shedding light on themes of migration, sanctuary and cross-community solidarity.

Four mixed-media performances are planned on October 8, 9, 11 and 12 as part of this project, forming a central part of CultureDale and of Black History Month.

‘Put Out All The Stops’ by [email protected]

ColdenCulture has been putting on events at St James Church thanks to a grant from CultureDale. Its upcoming event, ‘Put Out All The Stops’, taking place on Sunday, October 13, will show off the church’s Wood Wordsworth organ and will include free workshops by the Halifax Organ Academy, with slots for organists to play the instrument.

Culture Connect by Ignite Creativity

Ignite Creativity’s networking programme, Culture Connect, brings together schools and cultural organisations from across Calderdale to build relationships and plan engaging local cultural activities for students. The next meeting is online on Tuesday, October 15 for secondary schools and colleges.

Chocolate Has A Name festival

Join us for a transformative weekend at the Chocolate Has A Name (CHAN) festival, honouring the dignity and stories of cocoa farming and those whose destinies are closely tied to chocolate, through art and culture.

A spokesperson said: “Featuring artists from Africa and the diaspora, this event showcases powerful collaborations with local talent, stirring emotions, evoking empathy and inspiring action to drive meaningful change.

“This rich cultural experience champions the cultivator-to-consumer narrative for true cocoa and chocolate sustainability because Chocolate Has A Name.”

Launching in October, the festival will include activities such as the sacred golden pod breaking ceremony, an interactive exhibition highlighting cocoa’s circular economy, a community mural, a marketplace and more.

Welland Festival by Curious Motion

This one-day festival focuses on connection, expression and shared experiences through creativity. Come along any time from 10am until 4pm on Wednesday, October 30 at Elland Community Hub to explore a whole array of creative well-being activities from art and crafts, African drumming and Indian dance, to a Come and Play workshop with Elland Silver Band and performances from local choirs and other organisations.

The day will also feature the debut of Curious Motion’s new inclusive performance company, bringing together professional and non-professional dancers from Elland to reimagine ‘This Here Land’, a 2023 dance piece celebrating local stories and heritage.

Annapurna Indian Dance is also part of Welland, with world-class Tabla player Sanju Sahai and Esraj player Kirpal Panesar performing, along with Kathak dancer Jaymini Sahai.

For more information and the full programme of October’s events, visit www.culturedale.co.uk

