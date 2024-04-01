Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Wilson’s is an outdoor arts company that specialises in presenting performances and live music in public spaces.

They are known for Mr Wilson’s Second Liners – a New Orleans-inspired brass band that performs high-energy dance classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their latest project, Opal’s Comet will be taking place along the Rochdale Canal and Calder and Hebble Navigation as part of Culturedale – Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024 – this May.

Calderdale volunteers are needed for the show which takes place on a boat

Mr Wilson’s is looking for people to take part in what they says is a “vivid, animated performance” that takes place on a boat.

The boat, which also acts as a stage, will be navigating the heritage waterways over six days from Wednesday, May 22 to Monday, May 27 and each voyage is soundtracked by a live band called The Greyhounds.

Sonya Moorhead, artistic director of Mr Wilson’s, said: “We are really delighted to be one of the key commissions for Culturedale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a special opportunity for people to get involved and be part of this creative pilgrimage.

We’d like to meet community groups, choirs, schools, organisations and individuals who are interested in the project and would like to know more.

“It may be that you then learn the songs and sing along with us, or you may just enjoy listening to them or sharing them with your friends. Or maybe knowing more about it will be a helpful way to approach conversations about grief in a new way.

“Our hope is that Opal’s Comet brings people together to acknowledge what has been lost in recent years but also to celebrate all that remains.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wilson’s will be providing a digital pack of resources including sheet music, lyrics, maps of the journey and what to expect videos which will include British Sign Language interpretation.

Bobsie Robinson, Calderdale Council’s cultural service manager, said: “Mr Wilson’s is one of the local creative organisations that we have commissioned to deliver big events as part of the Year of Culture.

"Opal’s Comet is a great way of involving the whole of Calderdale and encouraging people from all areas to connect as the production makes its journey from one end of the valley to the other.