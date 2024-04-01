Culturedale: Outdoors arts group needs volunteers for performance on a boat as part of big Calderdale celebrations later this year
Mr Wilson’s is an outdoor arts company that specialises in presenting performances and live music in public spaces.
They are known for Mr Wilson’s Second Liners – a New Orleans-inspired brass band that performs high-energy dance classics.
Their latest project, Opal’s Comet will be taking place along the Rochdale Canal and Calder and Hebble Navigation as part of Culturedale – Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024 – this May.
Mr Wilson’s is looking for people to take part in what they says is a “vivid, animated performance” that takes place on a boat.
The boat, which also acts as a stage, will be navigating the heritage waterways over six days from Wednesday, May 22 to Monday, May 27 and each voyage is soundtracked by a live band called The Greyhounds.
Sonya Moorhead, artistic director of Mr Wilson’s, said: “We are really delighted to be one of the key commissions for Culturedale.
“We have a special opportunity for people to get involved and be part of this creative pilgrimage.
We’d like to meet community groups, choirs, schools, organisations and individuals who are interested in the project and would like to know more.
“It may be that you then learn the songs and sing along with us, or you may just enjoy listening to them or sharing them with your friends. Or maybe knowing more about it will be a helpful way to approach conversations about grief in a new way.
“Our hope is that Opal’s Comet brings people together to acknowledge what has been lost in recent years but also to celebrate all that remains.”
Mr Wilson’s will be providing a digital pack of resources including sheet music, lyrics, maps of the journey and what to expect videos which will include British Sign Language interpretation.
Bobsie Robinson, Calderdale Council’s cultural service manager, said: “Mr Wilson’s is one of the local creative organisations that we have commissioned to deliver big events as part of the Year of Culture.
"Opal’s Comet is a great way of involving the whole of Calderdale and encouraging people from all areas to connect as the production makes its journey from one end of the valley to the other.
To get involved, email [email protected] by April 4.
