Dates for your diary: Brighouse prepares for a busy 2024 after a record-breaking year
Dates for artisan markets, fun trails and the ever-popular 1940s Weekend have been confirmed by the BID, which represents and supports all Brighouse businesses, shops and venues and encourages people to visit them and spend time and money in the town centre.
The 2024 plans come after analysis of footfall data showed 1.4 million people visited Brighouse in 2023 – a five per cent increase on the previous year.
Those individuals visited a total of 5.3 million individual times during the 12 months spending even longer and even more in the growing number of shops, businesses, cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants and takeaways across the town centre.
Events for this year include:
- Easter Egg Trail & Easter Fun Fortnight between Saturday, March 23 and Saturday, April 6
- Spring Artisan Market on Sunday, April 28
- Brighouse 1940s Weekend on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 June
- Summer Family Fun throughout August with a Dinosaur Experience and Family Market on Sunday, August 18
Those interested in having a stall or selling food and drink at the events are invited to apply at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/apply before February 19.
Brighouse BID levy payers receive a free stall at each event as part of their investment in the town.
Helen Holdsworth, project manager of the Brighouse BID, said: “At the end of 2023, Brighouse voted to continue the BID so Visit Brighouse is able to build on the past 12 months with an exciting programme of events, activities and family fun in 2024.
“Our aim is to ensure as many people as possible can shop, enjoy and do in our friendly town where everyone is guaranteed a warm welcome - whether they visit once a day, once a week or once in a while.
“Please keep watching our website, following our social media channels, and we’ll keep you up to date with what’s happening, how you can get involved and, by working together, we’ll grow our town, grow our economy and make sure everyone is proud to be Brighouse."