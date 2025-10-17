David Essex in Halifax: Singer, composer and actor announces 2026 ‘Thanks for the Memories’ tour

David Essex OBE is bringing his tour to Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer, composer and actor has announced a 2026 tour titled ‘Thanks for the Memories’ to celebrate his career.

Most Popular

The show will be coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Monday, September 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Essex.

Tickets for ‘Thanks for the Memories’ go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 24 at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk.

First shooting to fame when he was chosen for the role of Jesus for the London production of ‘Godspell’, David received major awards which then saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then in the West End for two years.

Since then, David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career; writing and producing albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s had twenty-three Top 30 singles in Britain alone.

These include the Grammy nominated ‘Rock On’ which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA but sold over one million copies. Subsequent singles followed such as ‘Lamplight’, ‘Hold Me Close’ and ‘Gonna Make You A Star’ which made David a household name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David has continued to this day to produce and write albums including 2013’s ‘Reflections’ and has contributed to stage and screen with the likes of ‘Silver Dream Machine’ taken from ‘Silver Dream Racer’, in which he starred. Acting credits also include ‘That'll Be The Day’, its sequel ‘Stardust’, ‘Traveller’, ‘The Guvnors’, ‘Black Prince’ and more recently BBC TV's ‘EastEnders’ as the head of the Moon family. Theatre credits include outstanding performances in ‘ELF!’, ‘Evita’, ‘Boogie Nights 2’, ‘Footloose’, ‘Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects Of Love’, plus his own musicals ‘Mutiny!’ and ‘All The Fun Of The Fair’.