Dean Clough becomes venue for sewing retreats - internationally renowned blogger brings workshops to Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laura Casey of Sew Different has selected Dean Clough for a unique sewing retreat, taking over 1,000 sq ft of space on a flexible lease to house sewing workstations, fabrics, patterns, and social areas.

Established over ten years ago, initially as a blog to share a passion for pattern design, Sew Different has grown to distribute individually designed clothing pattern packs all over the world with suppliers in Australia, Sweden, and USA.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Casey

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to immense popularity, particularly during the pandemic when sewing machine sales hit an all time high, Laura expanded the Sewing Retreat, not as a training class, but as a holiday for sharing a passion and making new friends.

Laura Casey, said: “Setting up the Sewing Retreat seemed like a natural step forward in making a largely solitary hobby into a social space where we can share ideas.

“The holiday package for up to ten peop

"le includes a tour of our local fabric studios with step-by-step support from our team on sizing and design through to creating bespoke garments. We include afternoon tea in a warm and welcoming environment for all skill levels and overnight accommodation is available on site.

“Selecting Dean Clough as our new base and host venue for the Sewing Retreats was an obvious choice given its textile manufacturing heritage. Our guests are always blown away by the size and scale of Dean Clough and how it is now such a vibrant destination for business and pleasure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director at Dean Clough Ltd, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sew Differently into the community here at Dean Clough. Creativity and diversity are what ultimately delivers excellence and Laura’s venture is a fine example of how a passion can become a sustainable business.

“Dean Clough is thriving with talented independents working alongside major business enterprise and we are hugely proud of what we have achieved in revitalising these magnificent mills for 21st century use.”