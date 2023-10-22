Demonstration and workshop by Lee Graham for Brighouse Art Circle members
Brighouse Art Circle members held a demonstration combined with workshop when Lee Graham showed members how to produce large charcoal paintings using photos of flora and fauna.
On Thursday, October 26 at 7pm there will be a workshop based on ‘Flying High and on November 2 there will be the monthly life model session.
Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse between 7pm and 9pm.
For more details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call Sue on 01422 206697.