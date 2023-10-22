News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Demonstration and workshop by Lee Graham for Brighouse Art Circle members

Brighouse Art Circle members held a demonstration combined with workshop when Lee Graham showed members how to produce large charcoal paintings using photos of flora and fauna.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Brighouse Art Circle members held a demonstration combined with workshop when Lee GrahamBrighouse Art Circle members held a demonstration combined with workshop when Lee Graham
Brighouse Art Circle members held a demonstration combined with workshop when Lee Graham

On Thursday, October 26 at 7pm there will be a workshop based on ‘Flying High and on November 2 there will be the monthly life model session.

Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse between 7pm and 9pm.

For more details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk or call Sue on 01422 206697.

Related topics:Brighouse