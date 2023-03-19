Demonstration for Brighouse Art Circle members at latest meeting
Brighouse Art Circle members were treated to a demonstration by pastel artist Sue Smith when she painted a lovely picture of a horse and rider.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
The next meeting on Thursday, 23 March at 7.30pm will be a workshop based on trying out pastels.
The following week on March 30 there will be a demonstration by Anthony Barrow in charcoal and acrylic.
Members enjoy demonstrations, workshops, life models, costume models and exhibitions.
Meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse at 7.30pm.