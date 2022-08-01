Everyone is welcome to join in with the Jurassic adventure fortnight – starting from August 6 and running until August 20. The Dino trail will feature 15 locations – each displaying a poster with an educational dinosaur question.

Participants can stomp along the trail and discover the answers by scanning the QR code on each poster. Explorers who complete the trail, visiting all locations and scanning the QR codes will be entered into a prize draw to win 1 of 5 dinosaur themed goody bags from Page Bookshop, Brighouse.

Also, right in the middle of the trail, Brighouse are welcoming The Dinosaur Experience into town.

The Dinosaur Experience is coming to town.

On Saturday August 13, from 10.30am onwards, Dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes will be roaming the streets of Brighouse.

“We’ve invited The Dinosaur Experience into town featuring both walkaround dinosaurs and even larger dinosaurs which are totally captivating and look so authentic,” said Helen

Holdsworth, Brighouse BID’s Project Manager, “We’ll have children’s entertainment throughout the day just outside the BID office on Bradford Road including face painting, entertainment, roaming dinosaurs and the trail.