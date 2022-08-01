Dinosaurs are set to stampede into Brighouse for Jurassic adventure fortnight - free family friendly Dino Trail and Dinosaur Experience

Starting from this weekend the streets of Brighouse will see a free family friendly Dino Trail hitting the town centre allowing participants to take a prehistoric walk with dinosaurs, and be in with a chance of winning some amazing prizes, whilst unearthing some ferociously fascinating dinosaur facts.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 1st August 2022, 6:00 pm

Everyone is welcome to join in with the Jurassic adventure fortnight – starting from August 6 and running until August 20. The Dino trail will feature 15 locations – each displaying a poster with an educational dinosaur question.

Participants can stomp along the trail and discover the answers by scanning the QR code on each poster. Explorers who complete the trail, visiting all locations and scanning the QR codes will be entered into a prize draw to win 1 of 5 dinosaur themed goody bags from Page Bookshop, Brighouse.

Also, right in the middle of the trail, Brighouse are welcoming The Dinosaur Experience into town.

On Saturday August 13, from 10.30am onwards, Dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes will be roaming the streets of Brighouse.

“We’ve invited The Dinosaur Experience into town featuring both walkaround dinosaurs and even larger dinosaurs which are totally captivating and look so authentic,” said Helen

Holdsworth, Brighouse BID’s Project Manager, “We’ll have children’s entertainment throughout the day just outside the BID office on Bradford Road including face painting, entertainment, roaming dinosaurs and the trail.

“Lots of shops and café’s in town have also themed their windows and menus so it should be a really fun fortnight for families – and it’s all totally free to join in with.”

