The Dinosaur Experience came to town as part of the Jurassic adventure fortnight, organised by Brighouse BID.

As well as being able to get up close and personal with the prehistoric creatures, visitors could take part in a Dino Trail, which will continue to run until August 20.

The Dino trail features 15 locations – each displaying a poster with an educational dinosaur question.

Participants can stomp along the trail and discover the answers by scanning the QR code on each poster. Explorers who complete the trail, visiting all locations and scanning the QR codes will be entered into a prize draw to win 1 of 5 dinosaur themed goody bags from Page Bookshop, Brighouse.

