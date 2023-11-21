Dismay as picturesque Calderdale town voted 'prettiest for Christmas shopping' gets tiny Christmas tree
The tree, installed by Calderdale Council, is usually huge, full and lush and takes centre stage in St George’s Square.
But when 2023’s tree arrived today, it became clear it has been significantly downsized.
Scores of people have taken to social media to express their surprise and disappointment at the size of this year’s tree.
Calderdale Council has been contacted for a comment.
People will be gathering in St George’s Square on Thursday (November 23) when the second Light up the Valley takes place.
There will be entertainment and festive fun in the square and Hebden Bridge Town Hall between 3pm and 8pm including street band BLAST Furness.
Attendance has been made free courtesy of funding from Hebden Royd Town Council and support from Hebden Royd Business Forum, the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, Benchmark Travel, Lumalite and Lamberts Print and Design.
For more details of acts, events and times, visit https://www.lutvhx7.co.uk/ or visit the Light up the Valley Facebook page.
Hebden Bridge was recently chosen as Number One in The Times’ ‘The UK’s prettiest towns for Christmas shopping' list.
The publication described it as a “picturesque hillside town”.