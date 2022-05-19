Double the fun - Strictly’s newest judge and reigning champion are on tour

Him and Me showcases the duo’s unrivalled rapport, bringing audiences a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun! Having been the very first show to perform to a full capacity sold out audience in 2021 when restrictions were lifted, the show heads back out on the road in June and July 2022.

Giovanni said: “Anton is the best by far…FACT. He is the ultimate legend and I’m really happy to be able to tour with him again.”

“I love Giovanni’s enthusiasm. He is a wonderful dancer and an absolute stage presence”, adds Anton.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice

Du Beke has been part of the Strictly family since the very first series back in 2004, partnering an array of celebrities over the years, his most memorable partnership being with former MP Ann Widdecombe - a match made in comedic heaven!

Having won the hearts of millions of dancing fans across the country, he took a step to the other side of the judging table for series 18 in 2021, taking up the role temporarily. He was so popular, he has now been made a permanent judge on the show.

Pernice, in his own words, ‘always the bridesmaid…never the bride’, had all his dreams come true when he finally became the champion in 2021 with his celebrity partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The pair made history throughout the series - Rose being the first ever deaf contestant on the show and go on to win; plus their iconic show dance where they danced in complete silence - an historic moment that they won a BAFTA for.

If that wasn’t enough, Giovanni also received the earliest ever perfect score in the show’s history, as well as overtaking former professional dancer Pasha Kovalev to receive the most ever 10s.