Easter supermarket opening times in Halifax 2023 - including Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco
As Easter nears closer many people across Halifax and Calderdale will be picking up the all important food and drink for the weekend celebrations.
Supermarkets across the borough will have reduced hours throughout the weekend. Whilst some chains have released specific information for local stores, most have a general opening hour schedule for stores nationwide.
Here are the opening hours of the following supermarket chains in Calderdale from Good Friday to Easter Monday:
Make sure to check your local store's opening times before travelling.
Aldi
Friday, April 7 - 8am-10pm
Saturday, April 8 - 8am-10pm
Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED
Monday, April 10 - 8am-8pm
Tesco
Friday, April 7 - 6am-10pm
Saturday, April 8 - 6am-10pm
Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED
Monday, April 10 - 8am-6pm
Asda
Friday, April 7 - 6am-10pm
Saturday, April 8 - 6am-10pm
Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED
Monday, April 10 - 6am-8pm
Morrisons
Friday, April 7 - 7am-10pm
Saturday, April 8 - 7am-10pm
Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED
Monday, April 10 - 7am-8pm
Sainsbury’s
Friday, April 7 - 7am-10pm
Saturday, April 8 - 7am-10pm
Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED
Monday, April 10 - 8am-8pm