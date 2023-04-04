News you can trust since 1853
Easter supermarket opening times in Halifax 2023 - including Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco

As Easter nears closer many people across Halifax and Calderdale will be picking up the all important food and drink for the weekend celebrations.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Supermarkets across the borough will have reduced hours throughout the weekend. Whilst some chains have released specific information for local stores, most have a general opening hour schedule for stores nationwide.

Here are the opening hours of the following supermarket chains in Calderdale from Good Friday to Easter Monday:

Make sure to check your local store's opening times before travelling.

Easter supermarket opening times
    Aldi

    Friday, April 7 - 8am-10pm

    Saturday, April 8 - 8am-10pm

    Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

    Monday, April 10 - 8am-8pm

    To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, click here

    Tesco

    Friday, April 7 - 6am-10pm

    Saturday, April 8 - 6am-10pm

    Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

    Monday, April 10 - 8am-6pm

    To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, click here

    Asda

    Friday, April 7 - 6am-10pm

    Saturday, April 8 - 6am-10pm

    Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

    Monday, April 10 - 6am-8pm

    To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, click here

    Morrisons

    Friday, April 7 - 7am-10pm

    Saturday, April 8 - 7am-10pm

    Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

    Monday, April 10 - 7am-8pm

    To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, click here

    Sainsbury’s

    Friday, April 7 - 7am-10pm

    Saturday, April 8 - 7am-10pm

    Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

    Monday, April 10 - 8am-8pm

    To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, click here

