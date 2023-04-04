Easter supermarket opening times in Halifax 2023 - including Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco

Supermarkets across the borough will have reduced hours throughout the weekend. Whilst some chains have released specific information for local stores, most have a general opening hour schedule for stores nationwide.

Here are the opening hours of the following supermarket chains in Calderdale from Good Friday to Easter Monday:

Make sure to check your local store's opening times before travelling.

Easter supermarket opening times

Aldi

Friday, April 7 - 8am-10pm

Saturday, April 8 - 8am-10pm

Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

Monday, April 10 - 8am-8pm

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, click here

Tesco

Friday, April 7 - 6am-10pm

Saturday, April 8 - 6am-10pm

Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

Monday, April 10 - 8am-6pm

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, click here

Asda

Friday, April 7 - 6am-10pm

Saturday, April 8 - 6am-10pm

Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

Monday, April 10 - 6am-8pm

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, click here

Morrisons

Friday, April 7 - 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 8 - 7am-10pm

Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

Monday, April 10 - 7am-8pm

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, click here

Sainsbury’s

Friday, April 7 - 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 8 - 7am-10pm

Sunday, April 9 - CLOSED

Monday, April 10 - 8am-8pm