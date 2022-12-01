Eating out: Meet the man behind new Halifax town centre restaurant - which only has three tables - taking social media by storm
With just three tables, the newest addition to Halifax Borough Market may be the smallest restaurant in the country.
But that has not stopped Freddie’s Fowlers from taking the town by storm.
The eaterie only opened in September but is already receiving rave reviews, being recommended by other local businesses and collecting a growing number of regular customers.
Owner Bruce Fowler is even considering adding another table.
Bruce, from Halifax, has worked in hospitality for more than 25 years and the name of his new business is a nod to his grandfather, who was called Freddie.
Bruce grew up in Bradshaw and now lives in Claremount where he can walk from to his restaurant in the borough market.
After school, he studied for a degree at Huddersfield University which saw him working at the five star Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland and living in Venice for a time.
As soon as Bruce finished university, he started working at the Design House restaurant, at Dean Clough in Halifax, and teamed up with Lee Marshall when he bought the restaurant to help run it.
At 23, he opened his own restaurant – Brulee in Sowerby Bridge – followed by The Circle Lounge in Halifax town centre.
He has also worked at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant as restaurant manager, and at Waterton Park Hotel in Wakefield.
During the pandemic, Bruce opened a take away service from The Sun Inn at Lightcliffe - serving burgers, breakfasts and tapas from a hatch.
He went on to work for The Murgatroyd Arms in Skircoat Green before opening Freddie’s Fowlers in September.
As he did from the hatch in Lightcliffe, he offers a feast of tasty breakfasts, pizza, tapas and burgers.
Bruce makes as much as he can himself from scratch, including all of the bread and sauces.
As well as sitting at one of the tables, there is the choice of ordering food to take away.
He said the emphasis is on “an experience rather than just eating out”.
"It's me cooking a plate of fresh food and serving it to you,” he said.
"There’s something for everyone. If you ask for it and I've got the ingredients for it, then I'll make it.
"I want to give people a great experience. You'll leave with a smile on your face."
Bruce says the traders at the borough market all help each other out, and he is enjoying getting to know everyone there as well as surrounding businesses.
With the investment being made into improving the market and the other recent new businesses that have opened there – together with the boom of The Piece Hall and Westgate Arcade – he says Halifax is thriving.
"The team at The Piece Hall are doing amazing things and the people at Westgate Arcade are working really hard,” he said.
"I like to think some of that success will come through to this area as well.
"What's happening in Halifax at the moment is really exciting. "
For more information, search for Freddie’s Fowlers on Facebook and Instagram.