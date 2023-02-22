A father-and-son are celebrating opening their second restaurant in Halifax town centre.

Cosmin and Eduard Christian run All Pizzetto, which has been delighting customers with its delicious pizza from its Union Street restaurant for nearly two years.

Now they have opened a second eaterie, this time in Halifax Borough Market serving tasty fresh home-made pasta, paninis and coffee.

"We wanted to bring something different to Halifax and the rest of West Yorkshire,” said 22-year-old Cosmin.

"The reaction we’ve had from people to our first restaurant has been really good. We decided to open this one in the market because it has such big potential. It’s undergoing a big refurbishment and it’s very busy.

"The response has been positive so far and there’s a nice community of traders here.”

More than £5m from the Government’s Future High Streets fund is being used to improve the Halifax Borough Market which first opened in 1896.

The money will be used to restore the historic façade and repair the roof, making the market hall warmer in winter, fixing leaks and letting in more light.

The work will also include improving entrances and routes inside the market, to make it easier to explore, and steps aimed at encouraging more events outside of market trading hours, including pop-up units and refurbished toilet facilities.

The roof works are expected to take around 18 months to complete and will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption.

Revitalising the Victorian market hall is a key part of the £11.7m Future High Streets work planned across Halifax town centre.

