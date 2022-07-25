Educating Yorkshire is a heart-warming and entertaining look into a transformative period in young people’s lives, based on the hit Channel 4 documentary TV series. The musical follows the ups and downs of students at a community academy on their voyage through school life in West Yorkshire.

The humour, the angst, the warmth of teenage life in a northern community school is displayed through vocals and dance.

Earlier this year BYMT made a focussed audition drive in the Yorkshire area to cast authentic young performers, including Emily Butler, 19 from Leeds, who said “As a Yorkshire lass born and bred, I’m rite chuffed to be involved. Hopefully, the show will demonstrate that the North is not as grim as Southern folk would have us believe!”.

Educating Yorkshire by BYMT will premiere at Square Chapel in Halifax

After this show Emily goes on to study a BA in Musical Theatre at the prestigious Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in September: “I feel so grateful to BYMT for giving me an insight into the industry and making me more passionate about and committed to what I already love to do.”

Creators Adam Howell, and Paul Hurt have said “The television documentary series of Educating Yorkshire was both extremely funny and unbelievably sad, something we think is essential for creating terrific theatre – and if music and songs that underline, highlight and accentuate the characters and their stories are introduced into the mix then there is the possibility of creating something really special. We hope you enjoy the show as much as we enjoyed working on it!”

BYMT is the UK’s leading new musical theatre company for young people 11-21 years old, this summer they are presenting eight fully staged musicals across the country including adaptations of well known books, dramatisations of historical events and brand new musicals no one has ever seen before.