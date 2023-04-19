Muslims across the world are currently fasting as they observe the final days of Ramadan before the arrival of Eid either on Friday (April 21) or Saturday (April 22).

There are several events taking place next week including music, dancing, food and more.

The Eid Fest 2023 will be held at Jamia Madni Mosque’s car park on Gibbet Street on Saturday, April 29.

The Eid Fest will mark Eid and Halifax Fridge being open for 1,000 days

It will include a fun fair, dinosaurs, trampolines, penalty shoot out, a bouncy castle, face painting, mendhi and a host of stalls, food and drink.

As well as celebrating Eid, the event will mark 1,000 days of Halifax Community Fridge being open to support the town’s most vulnerable.

Admission is free and will be from noon until noon until 3pm for men and children and from 3pm until 7pm for women and children.

At The Piece Hall, there will be Eid al-fitr family celebrations on Sunday, April 30 between 11am and 4pm.

These will include music, arts and crafts for all ages, as well as market stalls selling clothing, accessories and delicious street food.

And St Augustine’s Centre is hosting an Eid party on Tuesday, April 25.

Everyone is welcome to the centre on Hanson Lane between 2pm and 5pm to enjoy tasty food, face painting, music, dancing, a henna stall, photo booth and crafts.