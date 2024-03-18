Eid ul Fitr 2024: All welcome at free Eid Fest in Halifax including face painting, rides and dinosaurs
A free, fun festival is taking place in Halifax to celebrate Eid ul Fitr.
Eid Fest will be held in the grounds of Jamia Madni Mosque, on Gibbet Street, on Saturday, April 13. and all are welcome.
It will include children’s rides, dinosaurs, Transformers, trampolines, a penalty shoot out, super cars, a bouncy castle, face painting and mehndi.
There will also be soft archery and plenty off refreshment stalls.
Men and children are welcome from 10am until 1pm, and women and children are welcome between 3pm and 7pm.