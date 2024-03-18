Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eid Fest will be held in the grounds of Jamia Madni Mosque, on Gibbet Street, on Saturday, April 13. and all are welcome.

It will include children’s rides, dinosaurs, Transformers, trampolines, a penalty shoot out, super cars, a bouncy castle, face painting and mehndi.

There will also be soft archery and plenty off refreshment stalls.