Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They will appear in Way Out West plus three shorts to complete the evening’s entertainment.

Way Out West, made in 1937, includes the duo singing “The Blue Ridged Mountains of Virginia” as well as several other classic scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of the three shorts is Big Business, a silent film from 1929 in which the pair are trying to sell Christmas trees in the middle of summer.

Most Popular

Rex Cinema in Elland

This will be accompanied on the organ by Laurel & Hardy aficionado Ben Hinchliffe.

The other two shorts are Men O’ War and Thicker Than Water.

This show is also the 30th anniversary of Laurel & Hardy shows at the Rex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first show was in 1994, and when we planned it we were unaware that it was also to be the night of the first National Lottery draw,” said the Rex’s proprietor Charles Morris.

“It didn’t matter though; it was a full house and it has continued that way all through the years. Originally the shows were two or three years apart, but a few years ago we consulted our audience and they voted for them to be held every year.

"It is a fun night for all concerned; there’s nothing like the sound of 300 people all laughing in unison. We are also looking forward to members of the Laurel and Hardy “tents” who travel from afar to these events, dressed for the occasion.”