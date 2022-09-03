Elland Festival of Speed returns next month
The Elland Festival of Speed event returns to the town centre next month.
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 7:00 pm
The event will once again feature a range of classic cars, supercars, classic trucks, motorcycles, agricultural vehicles and vintage vehicles, as well as live music and refreshments.
Trophies will be presented by special guest Zoe Whittaker, professional racing and rallying driver.
The event will run from 10am to 4pm and will take place in Elland town centre. Admission is by voluntary donation.
Email [email protected] for more information about the event.