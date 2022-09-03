Elland Festival of Speed returns next month

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will once again feature a range of classic cars, supercars, classic trucks, motorcycles, agricultural vehicles and vintage vehicles, as well as live music and refreshments.

Trophies will be presented by special guest Zoe Whittaker, professional racing and rallying driver.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and will take place in Elland town centre. Admission is by voluntary donation.

A previous Elland Festival of Speed event

