Elland Show is set to return this month with live music, fairground rides and more

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
Elland Show is set to return later this month, marking the event’s 10th anniversary.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Elland, will take place on September 21 at Elland Cricket Club on Hullenedge Road from 11am to 4pm.

    The vehicle show will once again be returning featuring vehicles from the past to the present day.

    Elland Show at Elland Cricket Club back in 2019
    Elland Show at Elland Cricket Club back in 2019

    There will be stalls in the vintage village, fairground rides and birds of prey displays.

    A dog show from the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield Bradford & District Branch will be taking place on the day where visitors bring along your furry friends to win prizes.

    There will also be circus skills and animal petting stalls and of course the ever popular food court.

    Live music will be taking place throughout the show.

    All proceeds from Elland Show will be going to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Overgate Hospice, RAFA and other charities supported by the Rotary Club of Elland.

    For more information visit ellandshow.co.uk

