Elland Show is set to return this weekend with plenty to do for the whole family
There will be plenty of highlights at the event at Elland Cricket Club from a fly past by a Spitfire to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landing at the show.
The classic vehicle show includes a variety of classic cars, bikes, lorries, buses, scooters, tractors and more.
Craft, vintage and other stalls will be in Baines Hall and several food outlets will be located on the field.
There will be live music on the stage, with performances from Little and Often, Henry Oliver and the Elland Silver Band Training Band.
Other entertainment includes a caving experience, Go Karts, donkey rides, the RSPCA Dog show, rope making, face painting to name a few.
All proceeds made on the day will go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and other Rotary Charities.