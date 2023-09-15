Elland Show is set to return this weekend with plenty to do for the whole family

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be plenty of highlights at the event at Elland Cricket Club from a fly past by a Spitfire to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landing at the show.

The classic vehicle show includes a variety of classic cars, bikes, lorries, buses, scooters, tractors and more.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elland Show at Elland Cricket Club back in 2019

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craft, vintage and other stalls will be in Baines Hall and several food outlets will be located on the field.

There will be live music on the stage, with performances from Little and Often, Henry Oliver and the Elland Silver Band Training Band.

Other entertainment includes a caving experience, Go Karts, donkey rides, the RSPCA Dog show, rope making, face painting to name a few.