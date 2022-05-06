Elland Silver Band set to host a Summer Spectacular

The concert will feature performances from all six of the organisations musical groups, with over 100 musicians taking part from aged six upwards.

It will be the first time all groups have shared the stage since December 2019 and whilst the organisation has successfully retained its members throughout the pandemic, it will be the first performance for many who have recently joined.

The organisations Championship Grade Senior Band, led by Daniel Brooks will perform alongside the multi-award winning Youth Band and the Training Band (recently crowned Intermediate National Youth Champions). The organisations HIT IT Percussion Group & Community Band, will also share the stage.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beacon Hill, Halifax.

Popular radio broadcaster, David Hoyle, will compere the event, to make it a really memorable occasion.

Musical Director, Daniel Brooks said: “This is a concert we’ve waited almost three years to stage and we are looking forward to sharing the stage together to feature all our talented musicians. Our success as an organisation is based on our ethos of developing and encouraging musicians of all levels an abilities to enjoy music. You’ll be amazed by the incredible talent on display and have a wonderful afternoon.”