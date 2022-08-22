Ellie Sax and friends are bringing the Ibiza Party Vibe Back to Halifax this November

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special autumn show will be at Victoria Theatre on Friday, November 4.

Ellie Sax is a world-class saxophonist who has performed around the globe at some of the world's most exclusive events, festivals, and private parties. Last summer she rocked the stage at Ocean Beach Ibiza for SIN Sunday's exclusive closing party after an incredible year performing at Nikki Beach Ibiza, Nikki Beach Mallorca and in Italy, Spain, Ibiza, Sweden, The Maldives, Kenya and the USA.

Ellie is an official Hed Kandi artist and has worked with world-famous DJs from N Trance, Artful Dodger, Marvin Hulmes, Stonebridge, and incredible artists such as Alison Limerick, Karen Harding and Alesha Dixon and many more.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Joining Ellie for this special show with DJ and producer Ultrabeat, who started out as a Liverpool born DJ under his own name Chris Henry. At 17 he was selling out venues in the north of England, going on to become a platinum selling artist with chart success all the way to the top with tracks such as Pretty Green Eyes, DiscoLights, Elysium and Sure Feels Good.

Ultrabeat, now often seen headlining huge events in the UK, Ireland and Europe, is known for energetic DJ sets with great crowd interaction, a mix of personal edits and a unique style.