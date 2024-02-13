Enjoy 50 years of Pink Floyd as Paradox Orchestra brings candle-lit concert to Hope Baptist Church in Hebden Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The candle-lit, 25-strong string orchestra will perform iconic hits from Pink Floyd’s seminal album, The Dark Side of the Moon, when its 2024 tour of Yorkshire stops off at Hope Baptist Church on Sunday, February 18.

Paradox Orchestra has made a name as one of the North’s most ground-breaking acts, featuring classically-trained musicians who reimagine rock, pop and dance classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour has been announced due to popular demand on the back of its sell-out performances last year at Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough, Leeds Minster and Manchester Cathedral.

Most Popular

Paradox Orchestra

Many of the young musicians in Paradox Orchestra trained at Leeds Conservatoire and perform in classical settings all over the world. They have also worked with some of the biggest acts in pop, including Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Marc Almond and Liam Gallagher.

Michael Sluman, founder and artistic director of Paradox Orchestra, said: “Music, particularly classical music, has been proven to help reduce the stresses of life, and in our challenging times, we are passionate about bringing people together for an uplifting, transformative night out.

"We are committed to working with local music hubs, churches, town halls and charities to reach new audiences and break down the perceptions that classical music is only for a posh night out, for posh people and at posh locations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael, 33, a graduate from Leeds Conservatoire who is now studying for a PhD at the Royal Academy of Music, founded Paradox Orchestra in 2020.

He added: “We promise audiences an incredibly high-level of musicianship on stage, as well as a showmanship associated with world-class large-scale orchestras.

"To play Pink Floyd’s greatest hits in such beautiful settings with awesome natural acoustics, promises audiences an unforgettable evening.

"We will also donate five per cent of ticket sales to local charities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert at Hope Baptist Church starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £25 plus a booking fee.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.paradoxorchestra.co.uk/