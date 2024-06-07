Eureka's latest digital exhibition opens including the maiden solo exhibit by a member of the in-house Technical Team

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax has opened its latest digital exhibition to visitors.

The latest exhibition, Pixel Play, includes Circle Triangle Square (CTS), the maiden solo exhibit by a member of their in-house Technical Team, interactive artist James Brooks.

Read More
Looking back: 41 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2006

CTS invites families to become part of the art, using movement tracking and large-scale projection tech, illuminated geometric shapes react to your every move creating a giant kaleidoscopic shadow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Interactive Artist James Brooks in front of his piece “Circle Triangle Square” Picture: Eureka!Interactive Artist James Brooks in front of his piece “Circle Triangle Square” Picture: Eureka!
Interactive Artist James Brooks in front of his piece “Circle Triangle Square” Picture: Eureka!

James joined the Eureka! Technical team in 2018 after several years of professional technical experience.

James’s work analyses the intersection of art, science, and immersive experiences for children and young people.

James said: “Children are experts at hyperfocusing once their attention has been captured, but capturing that attention is the challenge, particularly for a generation of digital natives. If cause and effect isn’t obvious within a few seconds, attention is broken and they are onto the next thing.”

“With CTS the interaction is simple on its surface and sparks a moment of joy."

Pixel Play, featuring Circle Triangle Square (CTS), can be experienced at Eureka! until the end of the year.

Related topics:Halifax