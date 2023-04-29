Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Halifax's Piece Hall will host Eurovision party and show contest on big screen in its courtyard
The Piece Hall is getting in the Eurovision spirit by hosting a party.
The historic venue is a planning a feast of free entertainment and to show the final of the contest on a big screen in its courtyard.
The UK is preparing to host the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in 25 years on Saturday, May 13.
Usually the winner of the previous year’s contest hosts the competition but because Ukraine came first and the ongoing war in Ukraine would not make this possible, the UK – who were runners up – have been invited to host.
The Piece Hall festivities kick off at 5pm and will be presented by Halifax’s own drag superstar and Calderdale Pride compere Dame Shirley Bazzey
Rising star Kavita is set to wow the crowd with a DJ set including an uplifting mix classic house and glittering disco throughout the evening.
From 8pm, the final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be shown on the big screen.