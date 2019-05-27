Everything you need to know about Brighouse 1940s weekend 2019

Brighouse’s biggest event will once again return to the town this weekend and is expected to draw in massive crowds from across the region and beyond.

The iconic annual 1940’s weekend is taking place on Saturday and Sunday (June 1 and 2) and will celebrate the war years Brighouse will host a feast of nostalgic music, entertainment, food and fashion.

Brighouse 1940s weekend

A collection of vintage and army vehicles will be on show alongside army vehicles as well as a wide range of wartime demonstrations.

Visitors on Saturday will be able to witness a memorable occasion with a fly past by a Hawker Hurricane from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial flight.

It is understood the flypast will happen in the afternoon, subject to weather conditions and other factors.

There will be a full-size replica Spitfire and working Merlin engine on display and miniature steam train rides and a fairground will provide plenty of fun for children.

The real ale and Pimm’s tent is bound to be a favourite destination as will be the tea, coffee and cake from our NAAFI tent on Commercial Street as well as a section of street food stalls.

Events will be held across the town from 10am until 7pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

There will be two stages of amazing singers and entertainers on the Thornton Square and Bradford Road Stages, while music and dancing will take over Bethel Street Car Park and the Park Street Courtyard.

As well as the daytime events there will also be the chance to dance the night away on Saturday (June 1).

Ashby Little Big Band will perform once again at the event and will be joined by vintage vocalist Kitty LaMere who will perform a repertoire of 40’s classics and dance lessons.

Due to the popularity of the dance the event has moved to a much bigger venue, the Civic Hall in the centre of Brighouse, with ample seating and a full bar.

The annual event attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the town and this year will be no exception.

Anne Colley, Chair of the Brighouse Business Initiative – the voluntary group which organises the event – said: “Our 1940s Weekend is always one of the highlights of Brighouse’s events calendar and we can’t wait to welcome back thousands of visitors to the town this year.

“As ever, we hope as many people as possible will dress up in 1940s clothing and shop windows across the town centre will be dressing their windows in 1940s style.

“With music, dance, fun, food, drink and remembrance, there really is something for everyone.”

Dress code is optional but visitors are encouraged to dress up 1940s style.

For more information on the annual 1940’s weekend event visit www.brighouse1940sweekend.co.uk.

