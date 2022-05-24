Everything you need to know about Brighouse 1940s weekend 2022

It’s a welcome return, after almost three years of absence, with a vast event and entertainments programme lined up throughout the town centre including;

Vehicle displays and re-anactments

Speeches from Churchill

Brighouse 1940s weekend.

Jive dancing, singing and live bands

Dj’s of the era

Classic cars

The roads throughout the town centre will be closed and the streets filled with over 70 stalls selling a mixture of food, crafts, 1940s themed items, craft beers, wines and gifts – something for all tastes.

The town will have five different areas of entertainment – themed around the five Allied code names for the Normandy Beach landings – Gold, Juno, Sword, Utah and Omaha. Entertainment lined up on both days from 11.30am includes live music and acts throughout the town and also in a large marquee in Bethel Street car park.

Traditionally, the evening event has had an evening ticketed concert but this year – the evening concert is free and will be on a first come, first served basis.

“Brighouse BID and the shops and businesses in Brighouse are really looking forward to hosting the 1940s event once again and welcoming visitors and shoppers locally and from out of town,” said Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager at Brighouse BID, “It’s a great way to show off our little town, dress up, dance in the streets and soak up the atmosphere of such a significant era in history. We’re delighted that the Battle of Britain Memorial flypasts are confirmed too as it’s become a Brighouse tradition (weather permitting) for both days featuring the Hurricane on Saturday and the Spitfire on the Sunday. There’s something for all the family – with educational sets in place too to teach this generation about the 1940s.”

Live acts performing include some familiar faces from previous years and also some new performers;

The Satin Dollz – Natasha Harper - Brandyn Shaw & His Radio Rhythm Makers – Pete Jones – The Nightingales – Viva La Vintage – John Hunter Jazz & Cocktail Pianist – DJ’s of the era throughout town

The town centre roads are closed so it makes for a safe, relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone. A park and ride is also in place running from Armytage Road for £10 a car or £5 for anyone in 1940s dress – this is run as a fundraiser by Brighouse Rotary Club. Visitors are encouraged to take public transport and use the car parks and the park and ride facility just outside of town to reduce congestion.

Also watch out for Punch & Judy, Luke the ‘Spiv’ Magician, Major Swing & Kitty, DJ Dapper Dan, The Gilbert & Sullivan Operatic Society, Churchill, Bradford Pipe Band & Parade and Boat Rides on the Canal Basin

Plus on Friday, June 3 – the town centre will be welcoming the Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club – a classic car club for all marquees young and old. The Brighouse Jubilee Flag Trail will be going on in the shop windows with LoyalFree offering a £500 holiday voucher and 3 runners-up prizes plus there will be on-street entertainment including stilted jubilee themed characters and acrobat policemen.

The event starts from 10am and runs until 4pm on both days with the Saturday evening event running until 10pm on Bethel Street.