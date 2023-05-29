News you can trust since 1853
Everything you need to know about Brighouse 1940s weekend 2023 - from displays to stalls and how to get there

The first weekend of June sees the return of the hugely popular Brighouse 1940s weekend.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Following the success of last year’s weekend, which attracted over 70,000 visitors into town, the event is returning once again.

Here are more details on what visitors can expect.

When is the 1940s weekend on?

Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.
    The 1940s weekend returns on June 3 and 4.

    The event starts from 11am and runs until 4pm on both days with the Saturday evening event running from 7.30pm until 11pm on Bethel Street.

    Where will the entertainment be?

    The town will have five different areas of entertainment – themed around the five Allied code names for the Normandy Beach landings – Gold, Juno, Sword, Utah and Omaha. Entertainment lined up on both days from 11am includes live music and acts throughout the town and also in a large marquee in Bethel Street car park. Once again, the evening event in the Marquee will be free and on a first come, first served basis.

    Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.Last year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend.
    Who will be performing during the weekend?

    Natasha Harper, Brandyn Shaw, The Nightingales, Viva La Vintage, John Hunter Jazz & Cocktail Pianist, DJ’s of the era, Rum & Cola Girls, The Ashby Big Band and Luke the Spiv Magician.

    Things to do

    There will be plenty of all to enjoy during the 1940s weekend.

    Streets will be filled with stalls and there will also be a fairground. Other activities include vehicle displays, re-enactments, speeches from Churchill, jive dancing, classic cars and more.

    For more information on what’s on when visit brighouse1940sweekend.co.uk

    Will there be a flypast?

    There is set to be the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial flypast taking place on Saturday, June 3. This may be subject to change. To keep up to date with changes visit www.facebook.com/Brighouse1940sWeekend

    How to get there

    A limited park and ride facility is also in place running from WYMS on Armytage Road for £10 a car or £5 for anyone in 1940s dress – this is run as a fundraiser by Brighouse Rotary Club.

    Visitors are encouraged to take public transport and use the car parks and the park and ride facility just outside of town to reduce congestion.

